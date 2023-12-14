- GENERAL NEWS
Universal Studios Japan’s Roller Coaster Comes to Emergency Stop; No Passengers Injured, but Some Suspended in Midair
17:01 JST, December 14, 2023
Universal Studios Japan’s roller coaster “The Flying Dinosaur” came to an emergency stop on Thursday morning in Osaka, with several passengers suspended in midair. No injuries were reported.
According to the operator, passengers were guided down to the ground using an evacuation route.
