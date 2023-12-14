Universal Studios Japan’s Roller Coaster Comes to Emergency Stop; No Passengers Injured, but Some Suspended in Midair

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A roller coaster “The Flying Dinosaur” stopped in midair is seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

Universal Studios Japan’s roller coaster “The Flying Dinosaur” came to an emergency stop on Thursday morning in Osaka, with several passengers suspended in midair. No injuries were reported.

According to the operator, passengers were guided down to the ground using an evacuation route.