- GENERAL NEWS
Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture
12:44 JST, December 12, 2023
Fusa Tatsumi, the oldest person in Japan, died aged 116 in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday morning, sources said.
She became the oldest person in Japan after a 119-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture died in April 2022.
