Oldest Person in Japan Dies at Age 116 in Osaka Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fusa Tatsumi receives a longevity celebration from Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura (right) on Sept. 15.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, December 12, 2023

Fusa Tatsumi, the oldest person in Japan, died aged 116 in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday morning, sources said.

She became the oldest person in Japan after a 119-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture died in April 2022.

