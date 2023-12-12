- GENERAL NEWS
Citizen Group Aims to Collect ¥1 Mil. To Make Full-Body Suit of Unko-chan, Unofficial Unnan City Character in Shimane Pref.
12:21 JST, December 12, 2023
Citizen group Unko-chan no Kai in Unnan, Shimane Prefecture, is calling for donations through crowdfunding to make a full-body suit of Unko-chan, an unofficial character of Unnan City. The goal is to collect ¥1 million by Friday.
Unko-chan is a character created by a city employee and which debuted in the city’s PR magazine in 2014. Set up as a fairy born from the clouds of the city of Unnan, it has a cloud-shaped head, carries a grilled mackerel on its back and wears a necklace of Orochi no Tsume red peppers. Both foods are Unnan specialties. The character has become increasingly popular, with companies in the city selling related goods.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
Earthquake hits Aomori, Iwate on Monday Morning; Seismic Intensity 4 in Aomori City
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
-
Work to Refurbish JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo Begins
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Contracts as Demand Wanes
- Haneda Airport to Showcase Japan’s Master Craftsmanship to World with Luxury Store
- Japan Sees 2.52 Mil. Visitors in October, Exceeding Pre-COVID Levels
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)