Active Bear Caught on Camera in Akita Prefecture During Hibernation Season

Courtesy of Yurihonjo city
Footage of an active bear is caught on camera

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:41 JST, December 9, 2023

AKITA — A surveillance camera captured footage of an active bear in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, on Thursday.

The animal was detected by an automatic camera system set up by the city to monitor bears, and an AI system identified the creature. The bear, believed to be an adult, was walking back and forth between grassland and a forest.

A city official said, “we have confirmed through the camera system that a bear is still active and not hibernating.”

