Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Operations Firm for Johnny Named Starto Entertainment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The office of Smile-Up. Inc., formerly Johnny & Associates, in Tokyo

Jiji Press

17:35 JST, December 8, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese talent agency Smile-Up. Inc., formerly Johnny & Associates Inc., said Friday that the name of a new company taking over its talent management operations will be Starto Entertainment Inc.

Johnny & Associates changed its name to Smile-Up. in October, in response to a sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

Smile-Up. had said that it would focus solely on operations related to compensating sexual abuse victims while a new company would be created to take charge of the talent agency’s talent management operations.

Atsushi Fukuda, head of a consulting firm, will become CEO of Starto Entertainment.

Smile-Up. said that the new firm will aim to launch full-scale operations in April 2024, after completing preparations and procedures related to the handover.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING