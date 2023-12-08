Truck and Tourist Bus Collide in Hokkaido’s Furano; 10 Sent to Hospital, Including Foreign Passengers

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A large tractor trailer and a sightseeing bus collided on Route 38 in Furano, Hokkaido, around 8:40 a.m. on Friday. Ten people, including the driver and passengers from the bus, were taken to a hospital. According to police and other sources, the passengers, all foreigners, are believed to have sustained minor injuries. It is unclear how badly the driver was injured, but he is said to have been conscious when taken to the hospital.

The collision occurred on a straight, two-lane road. The bus is believed to have collided with the tractor trailer when the truck slipped and crossed over into the opposite lane. The road was icy at the time.