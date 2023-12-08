Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sardines and mackerels are seen washed up on a beach in Hakodate, Hokkaido, on Thursday.

Thousands of sardines and mackerels washed up ashore near Toi fishing port in Hakodate, Hokkaido, confirmed a city official on Thursday morning. The Hakodate city government and the Hokkaido prefectural government are investigating the cause and considering how to clear away the fish.

According to the city government, an official who visited the site upon receiving the news found tons of dead fish covering over a kilometer of the beach located near the fishing port. A 65-year-old local fisherman said, “I’ve seen fish dying from lack of oxygen offshore, but this is the first time such a large number of fish have washed up.”