- GENERAL NEWS
Small Boat Capsizes near River Mouth in Miyazaki City, Possibly with 6 People on Board
17:18 JST, December 6, 2023
A call came in to fire authorities around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that a boat had capsized near the mouth of the Oyodo River in Miyazaki City and people were calling for help. According to the Miyazaki City Fire Department, the vessel was a small boat with six people on board, and rescue operations are underway.
