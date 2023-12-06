Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Small Boat Capsizes near River Mouth in Miyazaki City, Possibly with 6 People on Board


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:18 JST, December 6, 2023

A call came in to fire authorities around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that a boat had capsized near the mouth of the Oyodo River in Miyazaki City and people were calling for help. According to the Miyazaki City Fire Department, the vessel was a small boat with six people on board, and rescue operations are underway.

