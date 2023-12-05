Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Shohei Ohtani, Sota Fujii Featured in This Year’s Hagoita Paddles Unveiled in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:58 JST, December 5, 2023

A woman is surrounded by traditional hagoita paddles with portraits of celebrities much talked about this year, at a shop run by leading doll manufacturer Kyugetsu Co. in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday. This year’s lineup of nine famous people featured on special hagoita includes the two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, the first Japanese player to become the No. 1 home run hitter in Major League Baseball, and Sota Fujii, the first shogi player to win all eight major titles.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING