Shohei Ohtani, Sota Fujii Featured in This Year’s Hagoita Paddles Unveiled in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A woman is surrounded by traditional hagoita paddles with portraits of celebrities much talked about this year, at a shop run by leading doll manufacturer Kyugetsu Co. in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday. This year’s lineup of nine famous people featured on special hagoita includes the two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, the first Japanese player to become the No. 1 home run hitter in Major League Baseball, and Sota Fujii, the first shogi player to win all eight major titles.