Tokaido Shinkansen Train Makes Emergency Stop; Bear Repellent Spray? 5 Passengers Complain of Pain

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hamamatsu Station is seen with restricted lines on Friday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

22:44 JST, December 2, 2023

The Tokaido Shinkansen Hikari 518 was canceled after a spray was ejected at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to Central Japan Railway Co. The train bound for Tokyo from Okayama made an emergency stop at Hamamatsu Station.

According to the Hamamatsu Fire Department, five female passengers complained of pain in eyes and throats, and two of them were taken to the hospital. Symptoms of both patients are reportedly mild.

Police said it is possible that a passenger’s bear repellent spray was accidentally used.

