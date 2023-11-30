- GENERAL NEWS
Yamagata Shinkansen Services Resumed after Collision with Japanese Serow
17:35 JST, November 30, 2023
A Yamagata Shinkansen train collided with a Japanese serow between Fukushima and Yonezawa stations at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Shinkansen services in both directions were suspended between Fukushima and Yonezawa and resumed at 5:05 p.m.
