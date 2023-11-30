Another Tire Comes Off in Sapporo; Hits Woman’s Car, Causing Minor Injuries

The Japan News

Hokakido

SAPPORO — A woman in her 30s was injured in Sapporo on Wednesday when her car was hit by a tire which suddenly came off a car traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.

Sapporo-Minami Police Station said that at around 1:30 p.m., the front right wheel of a car traveling on the national highway came off and collided with the woman’s vehicle. The impact caused minor injuries to the woman’s chest and other areas.

A similar incident occurred in Sapporo on Nov. 14, in which a 4-year-old girl was directly hit by a tire.