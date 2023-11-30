Osaka Expo Advance Tickets Put on Sale, with 500 Days to Go

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The official mascot of the 2025 Expo demonstrates how to purchase tickets at JR Nagoya Station on Thursday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Advance tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka went on sale Thursday, exactly 500 days before the opening of the event.

The tickets became available through a special website, with the prices starting at ¥4,000 per visitor aged 18 or older.

A 4,000-yen one-day ticket can be used in the first two weeks of the Expo, which begins on April 13, 2025. The one-day ticket is priced at ¥2,200 for those aged 12-17 and ¥1,000 for those aged 4-11.

A 5,000-yen adult ticket can be used for the first three months, while 6,000-yen adult tickets that can be used on any day of the event running until Oct. 13, 2025, will be on sale until Oct. 6, 2024.

The advance tickets are priced lower than an adult one-day ticket to be sold during the event for ¥7,500.

The Expo is set to take place on Osaka’s manmade island of Yumeshima. The government and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition expect a total of 28.2 million visitors and an economic spillover effect of some ¥2 trillion.

Ticket sales revenue will be used to cover part of the ¥80 billion in estimated costs to run the Expo.

The association hopes to sell about 23 million tickets, including 14 million advance tickets.

The association asked the business community to buy some seven million advance tickets.

The Kansai Economic Federation, a business group for the Kansai western region including Osaka, has said that companies operating in the region are seen buying three million advance tickets.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the central government will work further to publicize the event in cooperation with the business community, local governments and media groups.