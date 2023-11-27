- GENERAL NEWS
Shogi Star and Railroad Lover Sota Fujii Experiences Being Conductor, Driver of Train in Kagawa Pref.
16:20 JST, November 27, 2023
Eight-title holder Sota Fujii, who won a title match for the third consecutive time and defended his Ryuo title in the 36th Ryuo Tournament this month, experienced being a conductor and driver of a Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railroad train at Kotoden-Kotohira Station in Kagawa Prefecture on Monday.
Dressed in a uniform, shogi star Fujii, 21, known to be a railroad fan, boarded a train at the station, closed the doors and announced, “Thank you very much for using our train today.” He also sat at the driver’s seat and operated the lever.
