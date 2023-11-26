- GENERAL NEWS
Unrelated Person’s Photo Broadcast as Suspect’s Photo on Nagoya-based TV Station
20:50 JST, November 26, 2023
NAGOYA — Nagoya-based Tokai TV apologized Saturday for broadcasting the image of an unrelated person as a photo of a suspect arrested in connection with an incident in which a man was found dead in a condo unit in Nagoya’s Naka Ward.
The TV station showed a photo allegedly of the 29-year-old suspect, Asuka Uchida, who was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of the man. However, it announced Saturday that the photo was of someone else, and later on the same day posted an apology on its website, as well as apologizing on a national news broadcast by its affiliated station.
Uchida was arrested Friday, and the TV station said it broadcast the wrong photo six times on national and local news from Friday to Saturday afternoon until the error was revealed by the person who contacted it and said, “My photo was used by mistake.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Junko Ohashi, singer of ‘Silhouette Romance,’ dies at 73
-
X Japan Bassist Heath Dies at 55; Yoshiki Thought to Have Returned to Japan for Him
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question