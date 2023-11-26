Poll Shows 70％ of Respondents Support Regulating AI Child Porn on Japan-run Websites

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A member of a nonprofit organization working on a request to remove sexual images of children on Nov. 17.

Seventy percent of respondents in a survey agreed that sexual images of children that were likely generated with AI should be regulated. Seven percent of respondents opposed regulating the AI images, while 20% said they were unsure.

The opinion survey was conducted by ChildFund Japan, a Tokyo-based international nongovernmental organization working against the spread of child pornography, among other issues.

AI-generated sexual images are not subject to regulation in principle under existing laws against child prostitution and child pornography.

The survey was conducted in July and August through a specialized research company visiting the homes of 1,200 people aged 15-79.

When asked about sexual images of children created by generative AI that are indistinguishable from real-world images of child pornography, 45% of respondents said that they strongly agree that such imagery should be regulated and 27% answered that they mostly agree it should be regulated.

When asked for their reasons, with multiple answers possible, 62% said that having no regulation would encourage the distribution of child pornography where real children are victimized. 56% said it would inspire pedophiles.