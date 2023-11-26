New Shibuya Complex to Smooth Pedestrian Movement Around Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shibuya Sakura Stage in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Shibuya Sakura Stage, one of Tokyo’s most significant high-rise developments in recent years, is set to be completed Nov. 30 in the capital’s Shibuya Ward.

The area around Shibuya Station is undergoing major development, and shops within the complex are scheduled to open starting from Dec. 1.

In addition to office and commercial facilities, Sakura Stage also includes residential units designed to cater to overseas businesspeople. The complex’s developer, Tokyu Group, hopes its development will boost footfall in the area around the station.

“We want to create a new landmark for Shibuya,” said Tokyu Land Corp. President Hiroaki Hoshino on Thursday.

Sakura Stage is characterized by two high-rise buildings comprising 30 and 39 floors, respectively. In addition to offices, the complex also contains luxury serviced apartments for mid- to long-term stays, and a childcare facility with English- and Chinese-language support.

The complex is scheduled to be fully operational by July.

Lack of floor space

Around 2000, the area around the station attracted information technology startups and was dubbed “Bit Valley” in reference to Silicon Valley in the United States.

However, companies slowly began to leave the area due to the lack of office-building floor space. Tokyu Group is hopeful that its development will help attract companies anew.

The area around the station has often been likened to a role-playing game map due to its complicated layout, including being divided by the tracks of four railroad companies, a major national highway and the Metropolitan Expressway, making it difficult to navigate without becoming lost.

The southwest side of the station, where Sakura Stage is located, is adjacent to a residential area and has long been lined with restaurants, apart from the busy Dogenzaka shopping block.

By next autumn, a planned pedestrian deck will connect to currently under-development facilities in the area, in addition to JR station ticket gates.

When complete, it is expected that people will be able to navigate around the station without having to descend to the ground-floor level.

Development in the area is expected to be finish in around fiscal 2027.