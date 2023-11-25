Inui-dori Street at the Imperial Palace Opens to Public for Autumn Viewing





Visitors stroll along Inui-dori street on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to view autumn foliage on Saturday, the day the street opened to the public.

Seventy momiji Japanese maple trees with colorful leaves line the 750-meter-long street. The minimum temperature in central Tokyo was 8.4 C, much colder than the day before. Some people walked around the grounds wearing coats and scarves. The street will be open to the public until Dec. 3.