Car Plows onto Sidewalk near Tokyo’s Daikanyama Sta., Injuring 4 Pedestrians; Driver in His 80s Arrested

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A car that drove onto a sidewalk in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, and injured pedestrians on Friday

Four people were injured when a car plowed onto the sidewalk in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, around 11:55 a.m. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident took place near an intersection some 150 meters south of the Tokyu Toyoko Line’s Daikanyama Station.

The police arrested the driver in his 80s on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury and are investigating.