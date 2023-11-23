- GENERAL NEWS
Hanshin Tigers, Orix Baffaloes Parade in Osaka, Kobe
14:35 JST, November 23, 2023
OSAKA/KOBE — Fans flocked to see players as parades celebrating the pro baseball league championships by Hanshin Tigers and Orix Buffaloes were held on Thursday in Osaka and Kobe.
Both teams are based in the Kansai region. In the morning, Buffaloes players paraded through Midosuji Avenue, the main street in Osaka, and Tigers players paraded in Sannomiya, central Kobe. The venues were switched in the afternoon, with Hanshin in Osaka and Orix in Kobe.
Cheers of “thank you” were heard from the roadside.
