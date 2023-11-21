- GENERAL NEWS
Houthis Release Video of Seizure of Japan-operated Cargo Ship; Shows Rebels Shouting ‘Death to Israel’
14:59 JST, November 21, 2023
CAIRO — Yemen’s Houthi rebels released a video on Monday showing what they claim is their seizure of a cargo ship operated by Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha, known as NYK Line, in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.
The four-minute video, which was uploaded to social media, shows Houthi fighters armed with automatic rifles and other weapons descending from a helicopter to the ship’s deck, before entering the wheelhouse to intimidate the crew, some shouting, “Death to Israel.”
The ship is owned by a British company and also has connections to an Israeli businessperson. Since the Houthis have said they would attack Israeli ships, it is believed that the release of the video is meant to underline that they will continue operations against Israel.
