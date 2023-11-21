Car Hits High School Students in Fukuoka Pref.

The Japan News



Fukuoka (Jiji Press)—A minivehicle ran into a group of people, including high school students on their way to school, in the town of Umi, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

The minivehicle hit five female high school students and a male company worker. All are conscious, although one of the students was taken to hospital.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on a road about 100 meters north of the Umi town office.