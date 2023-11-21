- GENERAL NEWS
Car Hits High School Students in Fukuoka Pref.
12:42 JST, November 21, 2023
Fukuoka (Jiji Press)—A minivehicle ran into a group of people, including high school students on their way to school, in the town of Umi, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday morning, according to local police.
The minivehicle hit five female high school students and a male company worker. All are conscious, although one of the students was taken to hospital.
The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on a road about 100 meters north of the Umi town office.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End