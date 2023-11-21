- GENERAL NEWS
Two Injured after Bear Attack in Hokkaido
12:18 JST, November 21, 2023
At around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman in her 50s who was in the mountains of Takinoue, Hokkaido, called her husband by radio to say that she had been attacked by a bear. The woman was injured in both arms, and a man believed to be in his 40s from the Kanto region who was with her was injured in the head and legs.
According to the Monbetsu Police, the man from the Kanto region was visiting the area to hunt, and the couple was guiding him through the mountains. When the bear attacked them, the husband was away with his gun, and when he rushed to the scene after receiving a call, he found that both of them had been injured. The husband said he found the bear nearby and fired at it, claiming he killed it.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)
-
Bears Sighted in Tokyo Suburbs, Including near Mt. Takao (Update 1)
-
Tokyo Dips below 10 C; Temperatures Fall in Japan
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End