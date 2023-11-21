Two Injured after Bear Attack in Hokkaido

The Japan News



At around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman in her 50s who was in the mountains of Takinoue, Hokkaido, called her husband by radio to say that she had been attacked by a bear. The woman was injured in both arms, and a man believed to be in his 40s from the Kanto region who was with her was injured in the head and legs.

According to the Monbetsu Police, the man from the Kanto region was visiting the area to hunt, and the couple was guiding him through the mountains. When the bear attacked them, the husband was away with his gun, and when he rushed to the scene after receiving a call, he found that both of them had been injured. The husband said he found the bear nearby and fired at it, claiming he killed it.