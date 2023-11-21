Tokyo Ranked 3rd Again in Global Power City Index

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo has been ranked third in the Global Power City Index published by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies for the eighth consecutive time.

The institute is a research division of Mori Building Co.

The Japanese capital moved up big in the index’s rankings for livability but slumped to its lowest-ever ranking for economy, at 10th. The decline is due to the fact that Tokyo has not improved regarding such areas as economic growth and the corporate tax rate.

The top 10 cities, led by London in first and New York in second, have not changed their places in the rankings from last year except for Dubai making its debut in the table by replacing Shanghai, which dropped outside of the group. Dubai, which was ranked 11th last year, jumped up to eighth place by winning recognition in its readiness to accept tourists, many of whom are wealthy.

The overall rankings have been calculated by adding up scores given to candidate cities in six functions, such as research and development, cultural interaction and environment. Paris, ranked fourth for two years in a row, almost went neck-to-neck with Tokyo last time, but this time the city’s score in accessibility has dropped because of frequent traffic jams. Among Japanese cities other than Tokyo, Osaka was ranked 37th and Fukuoka 42nd, with both unchanged from last year.