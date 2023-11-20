- GENERAL NEWS
Earthquake hits Aomori, Iwate on Monday Morning; Seismic Intensity 4 in Aomori City
8:28 JST, November 20, 2023
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Aomori and other prefectures at around 6:01 a.m. Monday, with seismic intensity 4 on the Japanese intensity scale of 7 observed in Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture, and 3 in Aomori City, Morioka City, and other cities.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake. The epicenter was off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture, with a depth of about 50 km and an estimated magnitude of 5.8.
