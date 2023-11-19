Hawaii Fair begins in Haneda Airport to Support Recovery from Maui Wildfires

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Customers browse the products at a fair featuring about 40 various brands of food products from Hawaii at Haneda Airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

A fair featuring food products and goods from Hawaii began at Haneda Airport on Wednesday to support the U.S. state’s recovery from wildfires.

The Aloha Market powered by Mana-Up fair is underway on the second floor of Terminal 1 of the airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo, through Nov. 24. It is also taking place on the observation deck on the fifth floor of Terminal 2 between Nov. 25-30.

The event features about 40 Hawaiian brands of chocolates, coffee and other goods. A donation box has been set up to help Hawaii recover from the wildfires that ravaged Maui in August, and part of the proceeds will be directed toward reconstruction efforts.

“I like Hawaii but haven’t been able to visit for about five years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the weak yen. I got a taste of Hawaii for the first time in a while coming here,” said Yohei Uchida, a 40-year-old company employee from Yokohama who purchased coffee and cookies at the fair.