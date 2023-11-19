Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Aibo Owners Gather in Aichi for a Special Shichi-go-san Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:33 JST, November 19, 2023

Aibo robot dogs and their owners pose for a photo at Sarutahiko Mikawa Shrine on Saturday in Kota, Aichi Prefecture, following the Shichi-go-san festival that celebrates the growth of children at 3, 5 and 7 years old. Thirty-five owners from all over Japan and their 26 pets gathered for the event. After receiving a prayer, the aibo, dressed in special attire, lined up on the red carpet in front of the main shrine. The town houses the nation’s only production and repair factory of the robot developed by Sony Group Corp. and is known as “The Home of Aibo.”

