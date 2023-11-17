Vibrant Anpogaki Persimmon Treats Produced in Fukushima; Water Shortage, High Temperatures Creating Smaller, Sweeter Fruit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Anpogaki persimmons hung in the drying shed in Koori Town, Fukushima Prefecture.

Fukushima — In the northern part of Fukushima Prefecture, the production of semi-dried persimmons, a specialty known as “anpogaki,” has begun. In the drying sheds of local farmers, vibrant persimmons hang in multiple layers.

At “Kanshanouen-Hirai” orchard in Koori Town, production started at the end of October. Peeled persimmons are strung up, sterilized and colored with sulfur smoke, and then left to dry for about 20 days in a well-ventilated area to remove bitterness.

According to the president of the orchard, this year’s persimmons are slightly smaller than average due to the effects of a water shortage during the summer, but the high temperatures and frequent sunny days have resulted in the highest sugar content on record.