Tohoku Shinkansen Service Suspended Between Sendai and Morioka

14:07 JST, November 15, 2023

Tohoku Shinkansen train services are currently suspended between Sendai and Morioka stations after a railroad switch was found to be malfunctioning at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

