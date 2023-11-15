- GENERAL NEWS
Tohoku Shinkansen Service Suspended Between Sendai and Morioka
14:07 JST, November 15, 2023
Tohoku Shinkansen train services are currently suspended between Sendai and Morioka stations after a railroad switch was found to be malfunctioning at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday.
