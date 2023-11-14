2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Increases Participants to 160 Countries, Regions Despite Mexico Pullout

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is being constructed on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

Just days after The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Mexico was among the nations withdrawing from the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the central government will announce Tuesday that the number of participants has increased.

Hanako Jimi, state minister in charge of the expo, will tell a press conference Tuesday afternoon that 160 countries and regions are taking part, an increase from 153 in March.

Mexico was withdrawing due to circumstances surrounding the construction of expo pavilions.

According to central government sources, while Mexico and Estonia have decided to withdraw, there will be nine new participants: six from Europe, including Denmark and Finland; Cameroon, Chile and Jamaica.