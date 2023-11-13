155 PR Mascots Gather in Saitama Prefecture For ‘World Character Summit,’ Including Honuppi from Hawaii

The Yomiuri Shimbun

PR mascots from various areas gather during an opening event for the World Character Summit in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

A total of 155 characters from Japan and overseas gathered in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, for the 12th World Character Summit, a PR mascot event, promoting each area’s special products and tourist attractions.

Mujinamon from Hanyu and Sanomaru from Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, were among 151 Japanese characters that appeared at the event held on Saturday and Sunday. Four characters from the United States, Belgium and Hong Kong, including Honuppi from Hawaii, also entertained visitors.