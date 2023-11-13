Kanmon Bridge Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Enchanting Light Display in Kanmon Straits

The Yomiuri Shimbun



SHIMONOSEKI, Yamaguchi —The Kanmon Bridge, the main artery between Honshu and Kyushu, is illuminated on Sunday night in the Kanmon Straits between Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and Kitakyushu. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of its opening on Tuesday, West Nippon Expressway Co., which manages the 1,068-meter-long bridge, began lighting up the 140-meter-high main towers of the bridge on Sunday night. At the lighting ceremony held at the Dannoura parking area of the Kanmon Expressway in Shimonoseki, the “on” button was pressed and about 40 LED lights lit up the bridge, creating a magical sight that spans the Kanmon Straits.