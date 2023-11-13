- GENERAL NEWS
Keio Line Resumes Operations
12:27 JST, November 13, 2023
The Keio line trains resumed operations between Chofu and Fuchu Stations at around 11:55 a.m. on Monday. The operation was suspended around 10:30 a.m. due to an accident involving a person at a railroad crossing between Nishi-Chofu and Tobitakyu Stations.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
-
Japan Singer Shinji Tanimura of Alice Folk Rock Band Dies at 74; Known for Hits ‘You’re rollin’ thunder,’ ‘Subaru’ (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING