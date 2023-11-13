Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Keio Line Resumes Operations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:27 JST, November 13, 2023

The Keio line trains resumed operations between Chofu and Fuchu Stations at around 11:55 a.m. on Monday. The operation was suspended around 10:30 a.m. due to an accident involving a person at a railroad crossing between Nishi-Chofu and Tobitakyu Stations.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING