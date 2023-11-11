Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

First Snowfall of Season Observed in Sapporo, Other Parts of Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People walk as it snows in Sapporo on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:42 JST, November 11, 2023

The first snowfall of the season was observed in Sapporo on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency’s Sapporo Regional Headquarters announced on the day.

In Hokkaido, cold air flowed into the upper airspace and created a winter pressure pattern.

The first snowfall was observed 10 days later compared to an average year but five days earlier than last year.

Snow was also observed in Hakodate, Muroran and Abashiri in the prefecture on Saturday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING