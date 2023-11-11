First Snowfall of Season Observed in Sapporo, Other Parts of Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk as it snows in Sapporo on Saturday.

The first snowfall of the season was observed in Sapporo on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency’s Sapporo Regional Headquarters announced on the day.

In Hokkaido, cold air flowed into the upper airspace and created a winter pressure pattern.

The first snowfall was observed 10 days later compared to an average year but five days earlier than last year.

Snow was also observed in Hakodate, Muroran and Abashiri in the prefecture on Saturday.