- GENERAL NEWS
Earthquake Hits Kagoshima Prefecture Saturday Morning
8:18 JST, November 11, 2023
A magnitude 5.0 quake jolted Kagoshima Prefecture and nearby prefectures at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami alert was issued.
The epicenter is in Osumi area in the prefecture, the focus is 110 kilometers deep.
The Japanese seismic scale of 4 was observed in Soo and Osaki in the prefecture.
