- GENERAL NEWS
Bear Spotted on Grounds of High School in Akita Prefecture; Driven Away with Firecrackers After 7-Hour Standoff
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential
- CEATEC Tech Show Sees 1st Ukrainian Booths