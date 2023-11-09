- GENERAL NEWS
Bear Attacks Man in Rural Area of Akita Prefecture; Man Suffers Hand Injuries
12:58 JST, November 9, 2023
A cattle breeder was attacked by a bear in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.
According to the man’s family, the bear attacked as the man was feeding his cat near a shed where he kept his work vehicle. The man, 40, suffered a broken index finger on his left hand. The bear appeared in an area dotted with houses surrounded by rice paddies.
According to Akita prefectural police, a total of 66 people have been injured by bears this year, with 3,950 bears appearing in 3,228 cases.
