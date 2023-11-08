Full-Scale Preparation of Kyoto’s Winter Delicacy Senmai-zuke Underway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Artisans prepare senmai-zuke at the main store of pickled vegetable company Daiyasu in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, on Wednesday.

KYOTO — At the main store of the pickled vegetable company Daiyasu in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto, the preparation of senmai-zuke, a winter delicacy in Kyoto, is in full swing. Senmai-zuke is one of Japan’s traditional pickles made from turnips.

On Wednesday, which marks the beginning of winter on the Japanese calendar, artisans clad in traditional garments were seen inside the Daiyasu store carefully shaving shogoin kabura, a turnip from Kyoto, that is a diameter of about 20 centimeters and weighs approximately 2 kilograms, into thin slices using a plane. The thin slices were then neatly arranged in large casks.

After being salted for three days to remove excess moisture, the vegetables are marinated in kombu and dashi for an additional two days. They plan to ship approximately 80,000 servings by around April next year.