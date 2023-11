Central Tokyo Recorded 27.5 °C on Tuesday, Highest Temperature Ever in November; Second Consecutive Summer Day

The Japan News



Temperatures rose mainly in the Kanto Koshin region on Tuesday. In central Tokyo, a record high 27.5°C was observed at 12:20 p.m., making it the second consecutive summer day in November, following Monday’s 25.1°C.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, this is the first time in observation history that summer days are observed for two consecutive days in November in central Tokyo. This unusual heat is expected to subside on Wednesday.