- GENERAL NEWS
University Student Attacked and Killed by Bear in Southern Hokkaido
10:45 JST, November 7, 2023
The body of a man was found Thursday on Daisengendake Mountain in southern Hokkaido, and a dead bear was found nearby. The Matsumae Police Station of the Hokkaido Prefectural Police announced Saturday that the man was a 22-year-old university student from Hakodate, Hokkaido. The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock, and it is believed that he was attacked by the bear.
According to the police, two men were attacked by a bear on October 31 while climbing Daisenkendake. One of them fought back with a knife, and both sustained minor injuries. The Hokkaido Police and other authorities are investigating the incident, believing that the same bear attacked the university student.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential