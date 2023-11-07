University Student Attacked and Killed by Bear in Southern Hokkaido

Yomiuri shimbun file photo

A brown bear in Japan

The body of a man was found Thursday on Daisengendake Mountain in southern Hokkaido, and a dead bear was found nearby. The Matsumae Police Station of the Hokkaido Prefectural Police announced Saturday that the man was a 22-year-old university student from Hakodate, Hokkaido. The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock, and it is believed that he was attacked by the bear.

According to the police, two men were attacked by a bear on October 31 while climbing Daisenkendake. One of them fought back with a knife, and both sustained minor injuries. The Hokkaido Police and other authorities are investigating the incident, believing that the same bear attacked the university student.