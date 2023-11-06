Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Former Japan Red Army Prisoner Haruo Wako Dies While in Prison

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Haruo Wako

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:54 JST, November 6, 2023

Haruo Wako, 75, a former member of the Japanese Red Army who was imprisoned for life for attempted murder and confinement, died of illness on Saturday, it has been learned.

Wako conspired with other members to occupy embassies in The Hague in 1974 and Kuala Lumpur in 1975, demanding the release of members in custody in both Japan and France. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Tokyo District Court in March 2005 for confining embassy staff and seriously injuring them by shooting at police officers and guards in both cases.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING