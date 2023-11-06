- GENERAL NEWS
Woman Falls 7m from Zip Line at Adventure Facility; Taken to Hospital with Leg Injuries
11:19 JST, November 6, 2023
A woman who was ziplining on Sunday at an adventure facility in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, fell from a height of seven meters when the pulley detached from the rope.
The woman in her 40s sustained injuries to her legs and was immediately sent to a hospital but is believed to be in a stable condition.
According to the prefectural government and others, the zip line is about 30 meters long, and there were no nets below the line. It is said that the facility’s staff inspected the zip line before opening for business at 9:00 a.m. Sunday and found no abnormalities.
