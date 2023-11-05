OECD Set to Revise Principles on AI in 2024, Deputy Secretary General and Former Japan Finance Official Says in Yomiuri Interview

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshiki Takeuchi, deputy secretary general of the OECD, speaks in an interview in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Oct. 30.

OECD Deputy Secretary General Yoshiki Takeuchi said during a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun that his organization expects to revise its Principles on Artificial Intelligence by the end of next year.

“Issues such as ensuring transparency and countermeasures against misinformation have been highlighted regarding AI,” Takeuchi said in Tokyo.

In 2019, the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development adopted the principles to promote AI that respects human rights and democratic values, while including recommendations such as the necessity of risk management.

With the rise of generative AI models, however, the OECD has decided to review the principles.

“I would like to hear the opinions of many nations, not just advanced ones, and bring them together,” said Takeuchi, a former vice finance minister for international affairs who has been in his current role since November 2021.

The Japan-led Hiroshima AI Process, a framework for the G7 to discuss how to use and regulate generative AI, is preparing international guidelines for developers of these AI models that produce sentences and images that can look as if they were created by humans.