Float Overturns in Shizuoka Pref.; 10-plus Injured, Including 1 Critically

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police examine an overturned float in Izunokuni, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

A festival float carrying several people overturned in Izunokuni, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday. One person was critically injured and more than 10 others were hurt.

Police said that they received an emergency call at about 8:45 a.m. on the day, reporting, “A float has overturned and some people have been injured.”

At the time of the incident, the float was being pulled by people using ropes. Police believe the operators lost control of the vehicle on a gentle downhill slope.