- GENERAL NEWS
JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita Suffers Cervical Spine Injury
15:58 JST, November 2, 2023
The Japanese Olympic Committee announced Thursday that JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita has been hospitalized after undergoing surgery for a cervical spine injury. Vice president Yuko Mitsuya will serve as acting president for the time being.
Yamashita underwent surgery on Monday after falling while with his family on Sunday. The surgery went well, but he is not receiving visits from anyone other than his family at this time.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions