JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita Suffers Cervical Spine Injury

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita

The Japanese Olympic Committee announced Thursday that JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita has been hospitalized after undergoing surgery for a cervical spine injury. Vice president Yuko Mitsuya will serve as acting president for the time being.

Yamashita underwent surgery on Monday after falling while with his family on Sunday. The surgery went well, but he is not receiving visits from anyone other than his family at this time.