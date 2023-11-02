Summerlike Temperatures Expected Through Sunday in Japan; Mercury Climbs Over 29 C in Yamaguchi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk amid warm weather in the Ginza district in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, temperatures had reached 24.9 C in central Tokyo, 25.1 C in Kyoto, 26.9 C in Fukuoka and 29.1 in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency.

In Tokyo’s Ginza area, many shoppers were seen in short sleeves on the day.

Temperatures are expected to remain high during the three-day holiday break from Friday, which is unusual for this time of the year.

Foehn winds — hot, dry winds that blow down mountainsides — are expected in the Kanto and Hokuriku regions, with the air becoming even warmer beyond the mountains.