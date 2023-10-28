Shibuya’s Iconic Hachiko Statue Cordoned Off to Prevent Overcrowding during Halloween

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Workers set up barriers around the Hachiko statue in front of Tokyo’s Shibuya Station on Saturday morning.

Tall barriers were placed around the iconic Hachiko statue in front of Tokyo’s Shibuya Station on Saturday morning to discourage people from visiting the popular area amid heightened caution around Halloween.

Commonly used as a meeting point, the statue of the loyal Akita will remain cordoned off until Wednesday morning.

Following last year’s fatal crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district, the ward implemented the measures to prevent overcrowding.

“We hope visitors will cooperate and help us prevent an accident from occurring by avoiding standing around the station or in the middle of the street,” said a ward office official.