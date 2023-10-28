- GENERAL NEWS
Kishida Talks with Auto Industry Leaders at Japan Mobility Show
11:05 JST, October 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Japan Mobility Show on the opening day on Thursday, affirming public-private cooperation to promote domestic investment in talks with industry leaders.
They exchanged opinions on how the country’s automobile industry can remain competitive in the global market where automakers are pushing ahead with decarbonization and shifting to electric vehicles.
“We’ll do our best through the cooperation of the public and private sectors,” Kishida said, showing his eagerness to encourage investment.
The meeting was attended by members of the mobility committee of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, created to discuss growth strategies for the auto industry.
The members included Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda and Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Keidanren. Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and transport minister Tetsuo Saito were also present.
Kishida exchanged opinions with the auto industry for the first time since November last year. The industry, involving various types of companies, has a large impact on the economy in many areas including employment.
“The government highly appreciates the industry’s active efforts for wage hikes, improvements in transaction practices and domestic investment growth,” Kishida said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership