Tokyo DisneySea to Open New Fantasy Springs Area Next June; ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled’ Among Movie Worlds to be Re-Created

Courtesy of Oriental Land

A rendering of the new Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea

The new Fantasy Springs area at Tokyo DisneySea will open on June 6 next year, park operator Oriental Land announced Thursday.

Fantasy Springs will be the eighth section of Tokyo DisneySea, which is located in Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture. It will re-create the worlds of Disney movies including “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.”

There will also be restaurants, making it a massive expansion with a total investment of approximately ¥320 billion.

To enter the new area and use its attractions, visitors will need to obtain — in addition to their DisneySea admission tickets — a free Standby Pass or premium Disney Premier Access, which allow access to specific attractions at designated times.