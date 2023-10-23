Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Tokaido Shinkansen Operations Suspended from Tokyo to Nagoya, from Shin-Osaka to Tokyo (UPDATE 2)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen

The Japan News

11:50 JST, October 23, 2023

The Tokaido Shinkansen train service is suspended from Tokyo to Nagoya Station and from Shin-Osaka to Tokyo Station Monday morning due to the fire of dead grass alongside its tracks in Aichi Prefecture, according to Central Japan Railway Company. The resumption of operations is not yet known.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING