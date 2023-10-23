- GENERAL NEWS
Tokaido Shinkansen Operations Suspended from Tokyo to Nagoya, from Shin-Osaka to Tokyo (UPDATE 2)
11:50 JST, October 23, 2023
The Tokaido Shinkansen train service is suspended from Tokyo to Nagoya Station and from Shin-Osaka to Tokyo Station Monday morning due to the fire of dead grass alongside its tracks in Aichi Prefecture, according to Central Japan Railway Company. The resumption of operations is not yet known.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions